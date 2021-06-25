Northwest Braces For Record Heat As Residents Struggle To Find AC Units

Residents in the Pacific Northwest are bracing for a historic heatwave this weekend, with temperatures 30 to 40 degrees above normal. Forecasters are predicting temperatures to climb over 100 degrees in Seattle, Washington, and they could reach 113 degrees in Portland, Oregon. In Sunnyside, Washington, the temperature is forecast to reach 116 degrees, just two degrees shy of the state's all-time record of 118 degrees, which was set on August 5, 1961.