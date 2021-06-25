Cancel
Real Estate

'Something Off' With Miami Condo Prior To Collapse

Posted by 
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adriana Chi, 42, whose family has owned a condo in the building since 1994, said she told her brother, Edgar Gonzalez, 45, a resident of the building since 1994, about a month ago that things were so bad that it seemed the building could collapse one day, the Daily Beast reports.

kfiam640.iheart.com
Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com
