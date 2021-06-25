Cancel
Video Games

Kerbal Space Program "On Final Approach" Now Live on Steam

By Jason Nieva
player.one
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 1.12 for the Kerbal Space Program is now available at Steam. "On Final Approach" could well be the most ambitious free update to arrive on the game which also marks the start of a new chapter. The release of the update is part of its 10th-anniversary celebration. The first-ever...

