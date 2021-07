Studio Fizbin and Headup Games revealed this week when we'll be seeing their new game, Lost At Sea, on both PC and next-gen consoles. if you haven't seen this game yet, it focuses on a woman named Anna who, in the later stages of her life, has found herself alone. In order for her to take a look into the future, she will first have to take stock of her past, which is filled with some truths and mysteries you might not find enjoyable but need to explore. All on an island with some adventure and puzzles to tackle. The game is currently set to be released on July 15th, as you can check out more about the game below.