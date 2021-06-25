Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Balcony Bid: You Can Buy the Original Heads of Muppet Grumps Statler and Waldorf

By Jake Rossen
Posted by 
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you a curmudgeon? Do you identify with Statler and Waldorf, the irascible and jeering characters who heckled from the balcony on The Muppet Show (1976 to 1981) and other Muppet productions? Would you like to put them on a shelf so they can talk smack about your life choices?

www.mentalfloss.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com/section/shopping
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Jim Henson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Muppets#The Statler Hotel#The Waldorf Astoria#Coraline Jones#Terror Dog#The Prop Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Shopping
Related
Posted by
Heather Raulerson

Did you grow up watching the Muppets? Experience the Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited

The Jim Henson Exhibit at the Henry Ford MuseumHeather Raulerson. Growing up in the 80s, you couldn’t miss sitting down with your family to watch The Muppet Show. Seeing all the antics of Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, and Animal made the show exciting for young kids, and who couldn’t help rooting for the Kermit/Miss Piddy romance. If you are looking for a fun summer activity for your family, consider visiting the Henry Ford Museum to explore the new Jim Henson exhibit going on until September 6th, 2021.
MoviesWRAL

The Muppet Movie

Cast: Jim Henson, Frank Oz, Jerry Nelson, Richard Hunt. Kermit the Frog is persuaded by agent Dom DeLuise to pursue a career in Hollywood. Along the way, Kermit picks up Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and a motley crew of other Muppets with similar aspirations. Meanwhile, Kermit must elude the grasp of a frog-leg restaurant magnate.
Moviesthehenryford.org

The Muppet Christmas Carol: A Merry Marriage of Muppets and Dickens

Muppet Christmas Carol Kids’ Meal Toys, 1993 / THF304874, THF304875, THF304876. Released in 1992, The Muppet Christmas Carol was the first Muppet film produced after Jim Henson’s death in 1990. His son Brian, along with his siblings, had taken over the company. Brian had previously worked on several of his father’s projects, including building the first penguin puppet for The Muppet Show, helping create the bicycle sequence in The Great Muppet Caper, and providing voices for the film Labyrinth (as Hoggle) and the TV series The Storyteller (as Dog).
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

A Graded Copy of Wolverine #1 Hits Auction at Heritage

Wolverine is more than just one of the most popular and iconic superheroes that Marvel has ever produced. He may be the second most famous Canadian after Drake. All right, I have no way to substantiate that, but that doesn't make me believe it any less. The fan-favorite X-Men character first appeared in The Incredible Hulk #180 in a cameo appearance before getting a full appearance in The Incredible Hulk #181, which has made both of these historic issues quite valuable when graded highly. Now, another important moment for any character after their first appearance is, of course, their first solo title. Wolverine #1 was released in 1982 and featured the story "I'm Wolverine," written by Chris Claremont, penciled by Frank Miller, inked by Josef Rubinstein, colored by Clynis Wein lettered by Tom Orzechowski, and edited by Louise Jones. A gathering of legends, to be sure. Now, Wolverine fans who wish to acquire a graded copy of this first solo issue can head over to Heritage Auctions right now.
ShoppingGear Patrol

The Best Affordable Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon

You can buy a lot from Amazon: toothbrushes, gadgets, random knickknacks you'll use once. The most underrated section in Amazon, however, might be the furniture. That's right: you can buy furniture from Amazon, and some of it is even eligible for Prime's two-day shipping. Better yet, a lot of it is crazy cheap. While nothing will be heirloom-quality, you can be sure that there's something to fit most interior design sensibilities. Head right now to find a desk, a bed or a dresser and you'll be inundated with more options than you'd care to sort through. Don't worry; we did it for you. From industrial-chic desks to mid-century modern sofas, these are the 20 best pieces of cheap furniture you can buy from Amazon.
Beauty & FashionElite Daily

15 Summer Style Essentials You Can Buy On Walmart.com

You’ve got vacations booked, friend reunions planned, and even a few playlists on deck. All that’s missing is the perfect summer wardrobe. During the warmer months, your closet should be filled with key pieces that can be easily worn, no matter what sort of antics you’ve got planned. With the right collection, putting together the ideal hot looks shouldn’t be too difficult, especially if you start with the basics. A good pair of denim shorts, a flowy, breathable dress, and a pair of functional yet fashionable footwear are all crucial elements that will help you nail the summer style assignment.
Beauty & FashionTime Out Global

Indigenous businesses where you can buy cool stuff

Online shopping is all the more tempting when the city can lockdown at any moment, making perusing in bricks and mortar stores more of a luxury than we ever thought it was. As you're clicking and swiping away, make your retail therapy into a statement and spend with these First Nations designers and businesses – many of which are based in Warrang (Sydney) and communities around New South Wales.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Around Midnight (Review)

Director(s) – Laura Giglio (After Midnight, Tales for the Midnight Hour II), Christopher Kahler (A Prelude to Purgatory, Director’s Cut), Andrew N. Shearer (Space Boobs in Space, Cannibal Sisters), and Gary Whitson (Psycho Vampire, Bloody Creek) Starring – Laura Giglio, Christopher Kahler, and Suzi Lorraine (House of Manson, Bleeding Hearts)
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
WorldAOL Corp

Caitlyn Loane, Rising Australian TikTok Star, Dead at 19

Family and friends of young Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane are in mourning over her untimely death at age 19. Caitlyn's father confirmed the news of his daughter's death in a statement to The Mercuryon Thursday. "She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our...
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Patti Labelle’s Two Granddaughters Are Her Mini-Mes Posing in Matching Floral T-shirts & Jeans in New Pic

At 77, multi-talented singer Patti LaBelle is a lovely grandmother to two adorable girls, Gia and Leyla. The icon constantly swoons over her grandkids on social media. American singer and songwriter Patti LaBelle is a talented woman with several Grammy awards to her name. Time and again, the 77-year-old has been described as the "Queen of Rock and Soul Music."
YogaPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember Kyra from 'Reba?' – Scarlett Pomers Took a Break from Acting and Is Focusing on Music

Scarlett Pomers, who played young Kyra on "Reba," is now a beautiful 33-year-old who decided to hit pause on acting to focus on her music career. Scarlett Pomers played Kyra Hart on "Reba," the second child in the family in the popular sitcom. She was a huge part of the show from 2001-2007, after starring on "Star Trek: Voyager" from 1998 to 2001 as Naomi Wildman.
Flint, MIPosted by
Cars 108

Seven Awesome Firework Finale Racks You Can Buy Locally

The fourth is almost here which means the explosions can being. With the Fourth of July holiday weekend upon us, it's time to look to the skies and enjoy the lights, colors, and explosions. I love a good firework display, but love lighting them off with friends even more. Each year, my friends and I all chip in some money to buy a bunch of fireworks and light them off for the neighborhood. It's a great time and we all look forward to it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy