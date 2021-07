Please take a moment to prepare your mind and body for a series of sentences that can only be described as disorienting: Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox are close friends. What? Great question. Apparently a mutual friend introduced them, and now, when Sheeran is in Los Angeles, he always stays with his bestie Courteney Cox. The two even recently re-created the iconic Friends dance routine originally performed by siblings Monica and Ross. Okay! (Also, Courteney spells her name with two e’s? I’m learning a lot today.) However, this is not the most confounding thing I’m about to say.