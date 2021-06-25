Cancel
Public Safety

Chauvin’s request for new trial rejected as he awaits sentence for Floyd murder

A judge has rejected former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin's request for a new trial over the murder of George Floyd.

George Floyd
Ben Crump
POTUSWashington Post

Grandmother jailed after not answering her phone during class is ordered released from prison sentence

A 76-year-old woman who was taken back into custody last month after not answering calls during a computer class from officials was ordered released Tuesday. After serving 16 years in federal facilities for dealing heroin, Gwen Levi moved to Baltimore to live with her 94-year-old mother, build relationships with her sons and grandchildren, and volunteer at prisoner-advocacy organizations as she searched for a job. She was one of about 4,500 prisoners allowed to serve their sentences at home as the coronavirus swept through federal prisons, killing 240 prisoners and four Federal Bureau of Prisons staff members.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Courtroom erupts in chaos after ex-officer gets plea deal in 2018 death

Andrew Delke will likely serve half of a three-year sentence for killing Daniel Hambrick. The mother of a Black man fatally shot by a white former Nashville officer sobbed, screamed and knocked over a courtroom lectern Friday as she begged a judge not to accept a plea deal she says was struck in secret without her knowledge, a chaotic scene that briefly delayed the hearing before the judge accepted the agreement.
Public SafetyRadar Online.com

Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Back On Administrative Segregation After Being Sentenced To 22.5 Years In Prison For George Floyd's Death

Derek Chauvin is not allowed to mingle with fellow inmates after being sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for George Floyd's death. Radar has learned he's back on administrative segregation, and it's for his own safety. Article continues below advertisement. A spokesperson for the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights --...
Public Safetywsiu.org

Woman Freed on Plea Deal After Serving 19 Years for McHenry Murder

A woman found guilty of a McHenry County murder had her conviction vacated last week after serving 19 years of her 27-year sentence and maintaining her innocence throughout her imprisonment. With the help of the lawyers from the Illinois Innocence Project, Jennifer McMullan was released from prison June 16 as...
Public SafetyPosted by
Newsweek

Read Derek Chauvin's Full Remarks to Judge Ahead of Sentencing in George Floyd's Death

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin publicly addressed the death of George Floyd for the first time on Friday ahead of his sentencing. Chauvin was found guilty of killing Floyd in April, nearly a year after a video of the officer kneeling on his neck as he complained about an inability to breathe went viral. It sparked nationwide protests and the guilty verdict in Chauvin's case was seen as a step forward in holding officers accountable for their actions.
Lawsfbayca.com

Man sees freedom after 38 years in prison for murder he was never accused of

A man convicted of a 1983 murder is now free, after a Monterey County judge overturned his conviction following an appeal using a new law, according to a news release on Friday by the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office. The court overturned the murder conviction of Alfred Johnson and resentenced...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Derek Chauvin's sentence, policing and the Legislature, police unions

What is the goal of imprisonment in this country? It is to punish and rehabilitate. In the case of Derek Chauvin, he will be punished for his violence against another human being, and rightfully so ("Chauvin term is 22.5 years," front page, June 26). Rehabilitation, however, will remain a question mark. Chauvin will also continue to be restricted to a form of solitary confinement while occasionally being allowed inside a courtroom for upcoming appeals. So far, he has kept his sanity throughout this horrendous, self-inflicted ordeal. Due to possible threats on his life he will remain in isolation for months and years, making his life pure torture. Consequently, severe mental illness is the probable outcome and a justifiable punishment for killing a local citizen ... I suppose. Sadly, George Floyd's family, Derek Chauvin, and of course, taxpayers are all the losers here because of Chauvin's despicable act. Case closed.
Sacramento, CAKCRA.com

Sacramento residents react to Derek Chauvin’s sentencing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison on Friday for the murder of George Floyd, which prompted protests and demonstrations across the country. The punishment is one of the longest prison terms ever imposed on a U.S. police officer in...

