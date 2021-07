The gains of the US dollar, which had expectations of near US interest rates, halted. Investors had fled to it recently as a safe haven due to fears of the rapid spread of the Corona Delta variant. The currency pair is stable around the 1.3885 level at the time of writing the analysis, waiting for any news. Sterling reacted positively against the other major currencies after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed yesterday that all remaining lockdown restrictions in England will be lifted within a week despite the sharp rise in coronavirus cases. He stated that it was "the right moment to move forward" with schools closed for the summer holidays, but urged people to "move forward with caution".