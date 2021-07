Seinfeld holds a special place in the hearts of many sitcom fans, being one of those rare shows that relied strictly on humor and little else. It’s not the kind of show that’s supposed to work, with no standout characters to root for and no sappy angles to hook you in, but it did. If you’re among the legion of fans who continue to enjoy “the show about nothing” in whatever platform you can find it these days, then you’ll definitely be interested in the new LEGO Ideas Seinfeld.