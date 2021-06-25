Cancel
Nolensville, TN

Nolensville leaders talk growth strategy at Policy Talks

By Tori Keafer • Associate Editor
williamsonherald.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Nolensville Board of Commissioners is settling into its role and is full steam ahead with managing and planning a fast-growing town. Williamson, Inc., the county’s chamber of commerce, hosted a conversation with Commissioner Lisa Garramone and Town Manager Victor Lay during its monthly Policy Talks event Friday. Moderator Dave Crouch guided the conversation through topics of growth, development, housing, traffic and more.

