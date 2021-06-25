Nolensville leaders talk growth strategy at Policy Talks
The new Nolensville Board of Commissioners is settling into its role and is full steam ahead with managing and planning a fast-growing town. Williamson, Inc., the county’s chamber of commerce, hosted a conversation with Commissioner Lisa Garramone and Town Manager Victor Lay during its monthly Policy Talks event Friday. Moderator Dave Crouch guided the conversation through topics of growth, development, housing, traffic and more.www.williamsonherald.com