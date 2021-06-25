Cancel
Nebraska State

Survey shows vaccine hesitancy still a challenge in Nebraska

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 16 days ago
Vaccine hesitancy remains a challenge in the state of Nebraska, with public health directors from agencies across the state reporting reluctance among their residents. “A lot of people are hesitant because it is so new, while others have been seeing in statistics that the first shot is 80 percent effective, so they think that is good enough and don’t come back for their second shot,” said Brandy Bird, nurse director with the Red Willow Health Department in McCook, Neb.

Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

