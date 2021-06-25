127 year prison sentence given to man convicted in Elkhart torture-murder

It’s 127 years in prison for one of the men convicted in the torture-murder of a Columbia City woman inside an Elkhart home. Mario Angulo, 20, received his sentence on Thursday, June 24, after telling Kim Dyer’s family he hopes they find closure in his conviction and sentence, though he also insisted the wrong people were found guilty of her murder, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at The Elkhart Truth.