The VA and DoD's COVID-19 digital transformation

This engaging discussion with hospital automation experts, Jennifer Jackson, Director of Interoperability and Strategic Initiatives and Wes Madden, Vice President, Hospital Automation at Masimo, delves into the mechanics of hospital automation, including key points relevant to vendor-neutral interoperability, connectivity, telehealth, remote monitoring and illuminating how critical patient data generated at the besides can be transformed into actionable information for both the clinical care team, as well as hospital administration. Helping care teams improve accuracy of patient assessment, conserve human and hospital resources, improve workflows, and expedite a patient’s recovery from the comfort of their own home.