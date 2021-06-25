Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The VA and DoD's COVID-19 digital transformation

By Mallory Hackett
mobihealthnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many health systems, the transition to virtual care during the pandemic was like night and day. Before COVID-19 hit, they delivered most of their care, if not all of it, in person. Within a matter of days into the public health emergency, that all changed. That was not the...

www.mobihealthnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dod#Mental Health#Health Systems#Covid#Va#Dod#Office Of Connected Care#Connected Health#The Department Of Defense#Covid Coach#The Annie App#Vvc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthMilitary.com

COVID-19 Vaccines Could Soon Be Mandatory for VA Employees

The Department of Veterans Affairs is weighing whether to make COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for employees -- especially those who work in health services who haven't yet received their shots. VA Secretary Denis McDonough said last week that the department has started offering half-day, paid leave as an incentive for employees...
Montana Statemtpr.org

Montana VA COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Outpacing Demand

A recent pop-up clinic intended to encourage hesitant veterans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 reflects dwindling demand for the shot in Montana. Nurse Tina Arvish sits behind a table at a temporary COVID-19 vaccine clinic tucked away from the bustle of a recent American Legion conference in Helena. “We have...
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the United States. To date, 33,216,865 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 596,643 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria […]
Health Servicesehrintelligence.com

Cancer Center Networks Lack Care Coordination, EHR Interoperability

- Academic cancer centers and their extended network sites often lack access to complete EHR data, according to a study published in the official journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (JNCCN) that raises care coordination and interoperability concerns. The study’s results are based on a mixed-methods survey conducted between...
Virginia Stateheraldcourier.com

There are fewer patients in Southern Va. hospitals with COVID-19 compared to last year. But those who are admitted are far sicker.

Even with fewer hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients at Sovah Health’s two campuses, those who are admitted are far sicker compared to a year ago. The number of patients testing positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus has fluctuated between zero and five across the health system’s two hospitals in Danville and Martinsville during rover the last few weeks, Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee on Friday.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

VA’s Vancouver campus sees slowing demand for COVID-19 vaccine

During a recent vaccination clinic at the Vancouver campus of the VA Portland Health Care System, a few dozen patients trickled in to receive their immunizations against the COVID-19 virus. There were 34 appointments total that day plus walk-ins, according to lead nurse Judy Bettencourt. It’s a far cry from...
Healthhealthitsecurity.com

HHS Warns Health PACS: Patient Data Vulnerable to Cyber Exploitation

The Picture Archiving Communication Systems (PACS) are widely used in healthcare facilities and could be exploited, according to the HHS Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center’s alert published on June 29. Hospitals, clinics, research institutions and small healthcare practices use PACS to share patient data and medical images, including ultrasounds and...
Health ServicesHealthcare IT News

Hospital Automation: How Connectivity is Redefining Health Care Administration & Patient Care

This engaging discussion with hospital automation experts, Jennifer Jackson, Director of Interoperability and Strategic Initiatives and Wes Madden, Vice President, Hospital Automation at Masimo, delves into the mechanics of hospital automation, including key points relevant to vendor-neutral interoperability, connectivity, telehealth, remote monitoring and illuminating how critical patient data generated at the besides can be transformed into actionable information for both the clinical care team, as well as hospital administration. Helping care teams improve accuracy of patient assessment, conserve human and hospital resources, improve workflows, and expedite a patient’s recovery from the comfort of their own home.
Healthaithority.com

Medorion Raises $6 Million to Accelerate U.S. Health Plan Adoption of Member Behavior-Focused SaaS Platform

Medorion, Already Implemented by Top-Ten US Insurers, Secures Financing Round Led by 10D, iAngels and TAU Ventures. Medorion, developer of behavioral intelligence SaaS solutions for health insurers, announced that it has completed a $6 million funding round led by 10D. Existing investors iAngels and TAU Ventures also participated, bringing the company’s total funding to $9 million.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Dollar General to Increase Health Care Products, Offerings in Rural Communities

Dollar General’s expansion into health care space will include an increased assortment of cough and cold, dental, nutritional, medical, health aids, and feminine hygiene products in many stores. Dollar General Corporation has announced plans to expand health care products, services, and offerings in rural communities across the country in an...
Public HealthBismarck Tribune

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop into the single digits in North Dakota

The number of COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals dropped into the single digits on Wednesday. Only nine people remained hospitalized, down from 11 the previous day and down from the low 30s a month ago. Reported pandemic hospitalizations in North Dakota peaked at 332 last Nov. 16. State officials...
Health ServicesHealthcare IT News

Hospital Automation: Enhancing Patient Care and Hospital Efficiency

Take a deep dive with Rick Gannotta, SVP, Chief Healthcare Administrative Officer at Masimo, into the administrative benefits of Hospital Automation—from its impact on healthcare delivery and efficiency to its ability to transform models of care in ways that benefit both the patient and the clinician. Explore the limitations of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy