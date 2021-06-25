The VA and DoD's COVID-19 digital transformation

Even with fewer hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients at Sovah Health’s two campuses, those who are admitted are far sicker compared to a year ago. The number of patients testing positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus has fluctuated between zero and five across the health system’s two hospitals in Danville and Martinsville during rover the last few weeks, Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee on Friday.