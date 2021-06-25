Deputy, sergeant empower youth
VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Sheriff's Deputy School Resource Officer Emanuel Shaw, II and Sgt. Todd Moye are no strangers to empowering and motivating youth. Shaw and Moye recently spoke to youth during the 2021 Valiant Summer Hoop Camp led by Coach Michael Strickland, officials said in a statement. Youth from ages of 6-15 participated in a weeklong basketball summer camp that was filled with learning fundamentals, agility, games, competitions and motivational speakers.www.valdostadailytimes.com