Free virtual legal clinic July 12
A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney will be offered virtually from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 12. As a COVID-19 work-around, instead of clinic patrons coming in-person to your local public library, the volunteer attorney will call each clinic patron’s telephone directly, during the clinic hours, using the phone number provided. To be added to the sign-up sheet, please contact the Sterling Public Library at (970) 522-2023. Space is limited.www.southplattesentinel.com