Emotional leader and clutch performer who came up big for Chargers during multiple key situations, particularly in the postseason. “Caleb played hurt all season, but he showed up every day and asked to be in the game. He is the type of player that finds a way to be successful," said Dow coach Rich Juday. "He does not care how it gets done, as long as it happens. I can’t imagine the season he could have had if he had two good shoulders."