In the Line of Fire (4K UHD Review)

Frank Horrigan (Clint Eastwood) is a U.S. Secret Service agent at the tail end of his career in Washington DC. He’s protected multiple American Presidents in his day, but it’s the one he failed to protect—John F. Kennedy—that continues to haunt him. But when he’s assigned to check out a random local wacko named Joseph McCrawley (John Malkovich), whose strange behavior has been reported by his landlady, it turns out that said wacko not only spots Horrigan, but identifies him… and calls him on the phone at home to talk. McCrawley, which of course isn’t the man’s real name, tells Horrigan flat out that he intends to kill the current President, who’s in the middle of a reelection campaign, and he sees Horrigan as a worthy adversary in his contest of “catch me if you can.” When Horrigan reports this to his superiors, the White House downplays the danger. But the President’s current Secret Service detail, led by Agents Watts and Raines (Gary Cole and Rene Russo), has to take it seriously. And as evidence of the threat grows, Horrigan and his still-green partner (Dylan McDermott) find themselves at the center of McCrawley’s deadly cat-and-mouse game.