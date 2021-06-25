Family Fest moves to summer but brings back family traditions

MORRIS—Despite a difficult year that had the Grundy County Chamber wondering if its annual Family Fest would be able to occur in 2021— Family Fest is here. The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry's Family Fest is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at Morris Elementary School, 2001 Dupont Ave., Morris. Originally planned for outside, the event is being moved indoors due to forecasted weather. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.