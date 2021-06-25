Kewanee As 10u team takes 2nd place

View more in
Kewanee, IL
Washburn, TN|graingertoday.com
Coffman helps team to second-place finish
PIGEON FORGE – Washburn’s Tori Coffman contributed her arm and her bat as the Knoxville Explosion Select travel team finished second in the weather-shortened Wounded Warrior Veterans tournament the past weekend. The rising senior threw a no-hitter in one game and slammed a three-run homer in another game the team...
Natchitoches, LA|natchitochesparishjournal.com
10U ALLSTAR BASEBALL wins 3rd place in Slidell All-Star Tournament!
At the beginning of June, Parks & Rec finished their Spring Ball league. As most are aware, usually Parks & Rec produces the All-Star teams of Natchitoches out of the Best of the Best from all age groups for both baseball and softball. This year was quite different due to the 2020 pandemic. Parks & Rec stated they would not be able to take on the financial and time consuming task of coordinating the All-Star teams. They would however support with liability insurance but that was all they could do. Knowing that this is a yearly tradition for both the boys and girls that simply could not be ignored, Coach Diane Dodd stepped ‘up to the plate’ and took on the giant task all on her own and coordinated every facet of the 10U girls and 10U boys All-Star Teams.
Upper Saint Clair, PA|Pennsylvania Almanac
Odyssey of Mind team from Upper St. Clair places 2nd at In-Person World Finals
A team of recent Upper St. Clair High School graduates placed second in the Odyssey of the Mind In-Person World Finals 2021, held June 11-12 in Orlando, Fla. Team members are Victoria Cuba, Brianna Lin, Joseph Markovitz, Max Murtough, Sammie Seewald, Constantine Tripodes and Eric Wang. The team is coached by Laura Murtough, Stacey Seewald and Meridith Markovitz.
Routt County, CO|Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘It’s the worst, but I love it:’ Bennett takes 2nd in the 400
LAKEWOOD — There’s a longstanding theory among track athletes that the 400-meter dash is the worst race. It’s one lap around the track, and at the state level, it’s more than a dash. It’s an all-out sprint. Hayden High School junior Jillian Bennett agrees with that, but it’s still her...
Mcpherson, KS|midkansasonline.com
13U baseball team takes 2nd in the state
The McPherson 13U baseball team took second place in the recent USSSA State Tournament in Kansas City. A story was posted about the team earlier this week. There were 30 teams in the field. Front row, left to right — Cade Strathman, Ben Bohnenblust, Clay Wilson, Jarrett Gumm, Logan Greenwalt...
Kansas City, KS|midkansasonline.com
McPherson 13U takes 2nd place at state
KANSAS CITY – McPherson’s 13U baseball team continued the trend of outstanding youth play this past weekend as it took second place in the 30-team USSSA State Tournament. Coach Danny Wilson said, “The team played amazing this weekend. Really proud of these boys putting it all together at state and playing their best baseball of the year.”
Parkersburg, WV|WVNews
Lipscomb named to Class A softball 2nd team
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — To call Buffalo softball anything but a Class A power would be a mistake — a huge misstep as a matter of fact. It just isn’t accurate. Too much success and heaps of a positive culture emanate from the program for it to be labeled anything but elite.
Springfield, TN|robertsoncountyconnection.com
Springfield 12u and 8u softball win state titles; Greenbrier takes 10u
The Southern Softball Tournament was held June 25th through the 27th. Area teams competed, and four teams won their tournaments. Springfield 12u and 8u softball made history over the weekend by winning both of their state titles. The 8u team went undefeated, outscoring their opponents 82-6 in four games. They...
High School|southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Lyons 10U Girls Win State
(L-R) Front: Raeann Smith, Ella Herndon, Lucy Caraway, Braylin Pittman, Elin Haygood, Annabelle Coe, (Middle), Londyn Johnson, Kanjah Toby, Bella Otero, Mary Frances Stanley, Kylah Gay, Lindy Morris, Ella Hartley, (Back), Coaches Ivan Herndon, Becky Pittman and Jason Coe. Congratulations to the Lyons Recreation Department 10U Girls on winning the...
Sanders County, MT|scledger.net
Sparks and Kelly take women's 2nd half lead
A new day has dawned in Women’s League golfing at River’s Bend. With the first half of the season concluding the week before, the golfing ladies of Sanders County went out clubbing again last Thursday evening to start the second half of league action, which concluded with the team of Kim Sparks and Chris Kelly resting in first place.
Essex County, NJ|Posted byNJ.com
NJ.com’s 2021 All-State Boys Lacrosse, 2nd Team
Before we get started with the awards here, we want to make one thing perfectly clear to all you New Jersey lacrosse players:. After missing out on an entire 2020 season, then charging into 2021 as if no one had skipped a beat, you’re all all-staters on our book. You...
Theater & Dance|Alestle
SIUE Cheer and Dance teams place 1st and 2nd in respective competitions
The competitive dance team won first place in Division I Poms, and the competitive cheer team placed second in the All-Girl Division I Intermediate category with zero-reduction routine for the first time in SIUE history. Michelle Deets, head coach of the competitive dance team, said the team competed virtually in...
Sports|Times Reporter
North Platte, NE|Posted byNorth Platte Post
FNBO First Nationals take 2nd in Battle for Omaha tournament
The North Platte legion team was 18-11 going into the long weekend tournament in Omaha and ready to show the metro area teams that they could compete. They started off the tournament with a game called after 2 innings because of lightning, but that wouldn't slow them down. The First...
Golf|dawgsports.com
English Takes 2nd Season Title In Dramatic Playoff
Former Georgia Bulldog Harris English won the Travelers Championship Sunday in dramatic fashion. His 2nd Tour victory of the season, and third of his career, took 8 extra holes to secure thanks to steady play by fellow combatant Kramer Hickock. English entered the final round Sunday at 8 under par...
Coronado, CA|coronadonewsca.com
Coronado Youth Softball 10U Team Wins Cool Breeze Tournament
The CYS 10U All Star team has been having an outstanding run. The girls were selected in early May and they have been practicing and playing every weekend for the past several weeks. The 10U All Stars won the Cool Breeze Tournament over Memorial Day Weekend. This past weekend, the...
Ohio State|mytownneo.com
Twinsburg Tigers 10U baseball team has runner-up finish in the Nations Ohio State Baseball Championship
The Twinsburg Tigers 10U travel baseball team was runner-up in the Nations Ohio State Baseball Championship played in Newark, Ohio on June 17-20, 2021. Players include, (kneeling from left-to-right) Ryan Sweeney, Tyler Cellura, Will Holman, Chase Silversten, Nate Kimball, Chase Pawlowski, (standing from left-to-right) Ryan Lemieux, Gavin Harchar, Ryan Pytash, Parker Mecurio, Charles Morgan, Drew Klingensmith. (Not pictured, head coach Rob Holman and assistant coaches Michael Sweeney, Mike Pytash, Mark Silversten, and Dave Kimball).
Edwardsville, IL|theintelligencer.com
Dylan Gvillo takes 2nd at state tournament
SPRINGFIELD – Not that Dylan Gvillo needed extra motivation entering the Class 3A state wrestling tournament in Springfield on Saturday, but the Edwardsville High School junior couldn’t help overlook his ranking. Despite going into the tournament as a sectional champion after winning a regional championship and completing a strong regular...
Chelan, WA|lakechelanmirror.com
Goats place 2nd in Caribou Trail League
CHELAN - In Tony Callero's first season as head coach, the Chelan High School boys basketball finished the season 8-4 overall and in second place in the Caribou Trail League. The team was ranked #9 in the Max Preps 1A State Rankings and has accepted an invitation to the "State Tournament '' in Bothell on June 30- July 2.