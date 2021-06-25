Kewanee As 10u team takes 2nd place

At the beginning of June, Parks & Rec finished their Spring Ball league. As most are aware, usually Parks & Rec produces the All-Star teams of Natchitoches out of the Best of the Best from all age groups for both baseball and softball. This year was quite different due to the 2020 pandemic. Parks & Rec stated they would not be able to take on the financial and time consuming task of coordinating the All-Star teams. They would however support with liability insurance but that was all they could do. Knowing that this is a yearly tradition for both the boys and girls that simply could not be ignored, Coach Diane Dodd stepped ‘up to the plate’ and took on the giant task all on her own and coordinated every facet of the 10U girls and 10U boys All-Star Teams.