I’ve been thinking a lot about our kitchen table lately. Well-worn and inexpensive, it’s one of the centerpieces of furniture in our house, partly because it’s in the kitchen eating area, but more because it is where so much of our life has happened. No matter how busy our lives became over the years, I always prioritized sitting down together for dinner as a family. Breakfast? YOYO was fine (yer on yer own). Lunch usually happened wherever we were in our individual lives. But dinnertime was sacred. Coming together for a meal and to talk about our days as a family was sacred. Family meetings to discuss important things like upcoming vacations or issues that needed resolving happened at the kitchen table.