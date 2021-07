Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has arguably been the top long-term investment of the last decade. Back in 2010, the coin was selling for less than a fraction of a penny. Those who were lucky enough to buy or mine a few and kept it for fun (without losing the wallet password or recovery phrase, of course) would be sitting on seven or eight figure percentage return on investments today. Unfortunately, the millionaire dreams of many new Bitcoin investors went bust in 2021, with the cryptocurrency losing half of its value since its all time-highs of $63,729.50 per coin.