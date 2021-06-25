15th Annual Officer David White Scholarship Awarded to Ava Bezaire
The 2021 Officer David White Scholarship was awarded to Ava Bezaire, daughter of Naperville Fire Lieutenant Benjamin Bezaire. The recognition took place at the Naperville Park District board of commissioners meeting held at Fort Hill Activity Center on Thursday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. Park District Police Chief Steve Schindlbeck explained the background of the scholarship and recognized Ava who attended with her family.