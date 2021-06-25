12 Rarely Seen Photos of Dolly Parton From the 1970s

Country superstar Dolly Parton is famous for her sweetness. So it may surprise people to learn that in high school, she was a bit of a bad girl. Parton talked to Andy Warhol and Maura Moynihan for Interview magazine back in July of 1984. Over the course of a wide-ranging discussion, she delved into her teen years and what she did to rebel. Parton said that not only did she get in trouble for bleaching her own hair, she also went around teasing everybody else’s hair when that style came into vogue.