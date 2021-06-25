12 Rarely Seen Photos of Dolly Parton From the 1970s

Though Dolly Parton never technically appeared in the 2018 Netflix movie Dumplin', she served at film's true inspiration. Her music scores the unusual coming-of-story, about a teenager -- torn between pageant queens and drag queens -- who idolized the country singer. Parton even contributed six new songs to the soundtrack. Among them, a collaboration with one of the Dumplin' stars, Jennifer Aniston! Of that recording experience, Aniston called it "terrifying... I just burst into tears!" Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress explained how emotional it was to sing alongside an icon like Dolly Parton. For her part though, Parton says Aniston handled the experience "like a pro."