DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

It is 12:21 PM, and I just received a message notification in the Slack App. A Business Analyst had sent a message in the #badhus channel asking in which table he can find data about iFood restaurants with specific columns. At 02:55 PM, a Business Specialist posted a malformed SQL query asking for help to understand where he messed up. At 3:55 PM, another Business Analyst asked for help to know how she can ‘extract’ numbers from an alphanumerical string, and someone introduced her to Regular Expressions. At 4:10 PM, a Data Architect posted a message warning everyone that some tables will suffer changes soon so that the current users could be aware of it. At 5:31 PM, a Commercial Planning Analyst asked for guidance on requesting access to our Tableau Server. At the end of the workday, a Financial Analyst asked for assistance on using SQL’s AND or OR statements. That was a typical day (more specifically, May 24, 2021) in our company that is on a journey to become data-driven. The channel has around 700 members, our lovely and proud BADHU — as we named them: the Business Analysts Data Heavy Users. By the way, all those messages were replied to by other BADHUs (except the one regarding Regular Expression — which I responded to).