Call of Duty Leak Teases Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops 2, & Zombies Game

By Maxwell Jeffery
gamingintel.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Call of Duty has some big titles ahead of it, with Modern Warfare 2, a Black Ops 2 futuristic title, and a Zombies project. There’s a new Call of Duty leak making waves, as the franchise’s 2022 and 2023 releases may be getting early reveals. Although we’ve got Call of Duty: Vanguard releasing this year, a lot of fans aren’t overly optimistic about the WW2 title.

gamingintel.com
