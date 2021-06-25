Call of Duty Leak Teases Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops 2, & Zombies Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops, a first-person shooter videogame, was developed by Treyarch. It is published by Activision. Black Ops is a first-person shooter that retains the same gameplay mechanics as the previous Call of Duty titles. The player plays the role of a foot soldier, who can use various firearms (only 2 can be carried at once), throw explosives and use other weapons. One knife strike can be used to kill an enemy player if they are close enough. There are three possible stances for a character: standing, crouching, or prone. Each affects speed, accuracy, stealth, and movement. You can temporarily sprint or drop from the standing stance to the prone position while running, also known colloquially as “dolphin diving.” The screen will glow red to indicate that a player has suffered damage to their health. This can be regenerated over time. An on-screen marker shows where the live grenade is relative to the player within its blast radius. This allows the player to either move away from it or throws it back. Black Ops introduces new weapons such as crossbows with bolts, explosive ammunition, ballistic knives, and Dragon’s Breath rounds.