Seven years of the GitHub Security Bug Bounty program

Security is core to GitHub’s mission and our Product Security Engineering team is focused on continuously driving improvements to how GitHub develops secure software. One key component of GitHub’s security development lifecycle is our partnership with security researchers and the bug bounty community through the GitHub Security Bug Bounty Program. Launched in 2014, this program and our researchers have amplified our ability to ship secure products beyond what we could have achieved as an independent team at GitHub. Now in its seventh year, GitHub’s bug bounty program is a mature and reliable component of how GitHub continuously improves the security of our products.