Ellen DeGeneres is apparently enjoying a long weekend since she’s missed both her Friday and Monday taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On Friday, she had tWitch fill in for her, and today, comedian Tiffany Haddish is stepping in. The talk show host has previously relied on those two to guest host her show in the past, so they’re familiar figures by this point, though of course the audience has to be wondering what DeGeneres is getting up to on her day off.