UCSB Arts & Lectures' (A&L) annual free summer cinema takes a trip back to the drive-in (and back in time!) with a series of nostalgic comedy and adventure flicks from the ’80s and ’90s. Usher in those summertime vibes with Be Excellent and Party On! - Movies Under the Stars in Your Cars, a fun mix of films that offers something for everyone. The films are free and will screen on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. from July 1 through August 12 at the West Wind Drive-in in Santa Barbara. First come, first served; gates open at 7:00 p.m. Arrive early to enjoy food trucks, concessions, entertainment and prize drawings!