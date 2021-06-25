This Week in History (6/24 - 7/1)

Construction was underway on Wilmington’s new town garage. Voters had authorized a bond for the construction at Town Meeting. Although the total cost was projected to be about $963,000, the town bonded for only $340,000. Over the previous decade, several bond votes had failed. However, voters recognized the need for a new highway department garage and continued to sock money away in a garage building fund, eventually amassing more than $647,000 for the project.