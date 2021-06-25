Hospice offers advanced care info session
BRATTLEBORO - On Wednesday, June 30, from 10 to 11 am and from 6 to 7 pm, Brattleboro Area Hospice’s Taking Steps Brattleboro (TSB) will host two Zoom advance care planning (ACP) and advance directive Q&A information sessions. ACP includes discussing choices about end-of-life care with a medical provider, family, and others and includes choosing and educating a health care agent and making informed decisions to complete an advance directive.www.dvalnews.com