City-Cowley County Health Department says Every three years local members of the health care community undergo the process of evaluating the overall status and perception of our community health. The process known as the “Community Health Needs Assessment” (CHNA) is a vital function that helps us work to deliver the most impactful services that we can for our community. Information learned in this process drives our “Community Health Improvement Plan” (CHIP). This process does not just benefit the Health Department it is instrumental for our hospitals, clinics and private providers and allows all of us to have direct input from residents from all parts of Cowley County. Please take the time log in to the survey and answer the questions.. The link to the survey is: www.surveymonkey.com/r/CowleyCo_CHNA2021.