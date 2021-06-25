Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Perseverance Mars Rover Snaps ‘Selfie’

By BRIAN DAY
pasadenanow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Perseverance Mars Rover has created a high-definition “selfie” image, alongside its intrepid partner in robotic exploration, the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, the agency shared Friday. While selfies have become a staple of modern vacations, obtaining the image was no easy task, JPL said in a written statement....

#Mars Rover#Mars Exploration Rover#Mars 2020#Jpl#Curiosity
