Perseverance Mars Rover Snaps ‘Selfie’

The concept of space travel was so new to us that when President Kennedy issued his famous moonshot speech, not even NASA’s top scientists were completely sure we could actually land on the lunar surface. Some thought any craft that set down there would simply sink into the moon’s regolith like it was a massive, airless pit of quicksand! In his latest book, Across the Airless Wilds: The Lunar Rover and the Triumph of the Final Moon Landings, journalist and former Fulbright fellow, Earl Swift, examines the oft ignored Apollo 15, 16, and 17 missions, our last trips to the Moon’s surface (at least until the Artemis project takes place). In the excerpt below, Swift takes the reader on a tour of the JPL’s hyper-rigorous, tread-shredding lunar test course and the battle for rover supremacy waged there between GM and Bendix.