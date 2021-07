The Biden administration lives in an electric car fantasyland, but the profits they’re making off the industry are real. Most hardworking Americans, many living in rural America, cannot afford an electric vehicle, nor do they want one. Currently, just under 5.4 million hybrid electric cars have sold in the U.S. as of 2019, comprising only 1.6% of all new light-duty vehicle sales between 1999 and 2019. A Tesla that can drive more than 520 miles without needing a new charge has a starting sticker price of $141,190 – far beyond the reach of most Americans.