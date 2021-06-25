Cancel
Traffic

Fire Department Called To Late-Night Semi Rollover

By Rob Mahon
discoverestevan.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA late-night call for the Estevan Fire Department on Wednesday night took them well into Thursday morning as they secured the scene of a semi-rollover on Highway 47. The crash happened at about 11:30 in the evening, a little bit south of the Highway 361 junction to Lampman. When fire...

discoverestevan.com
#Rollover#City Limits#Traffic Accident#Ems#Rcmp
