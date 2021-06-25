Fire Department Called To Late-Night Semi Rollover

Just before 2 pm on Monday, the driver of a red Chevrolet pickup was southbound on Pioneer Lane in the Security area. The driver failed to stop for the stop sign and slammed into a white Chevrolet pickup that was eastbound on SH 105. That pickup spun into the westbound lanes in front of an 18-wheeler loaded with close to 25 tons of sand. Instead of slamming into the pickup, the driver went to the ditch rolling his truck on its side dumping much of the load. In addition, the hydraulic lift for his bed broke off flowing a large amount of hydraulic fluid onto the road and ditch. Milstead HMR was tasked with the hazmat clean-up. Adamacks Heavy Duty removed the truck. There were no injuries. At 6 pm SH 105 is down to one lane in each direction as cleanup continues. Law Enforcement asks motorists to please slow down through the area. With crews working close to moving traffic most motorists are driving through the coned area at highway speeds.