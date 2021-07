Everyone knows that Astoria is a food town. With Zagat-rated restaurants around the corner from each other, the plethora of ethnic eats, from Greek to Thai to Brazilian, lounges and brunch spots, not to mention coffee shops and bakeries turned quick bites, you could eat your entire life out in Astoria. And if traditional sit-down restaurants were not enough, there has been a long tradition of fabulous food trucks, adding another level to the rich ecology of eating in this town. In this feature, we set out to uncover the food trucks, both established and new, that give Astoria just another reason to eat.