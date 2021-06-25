Cancel
Pet Services

How WPA365 Connects Pet Industry Buyers, Suppliers

By The World Pet Association
petproductnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pet community thrives on connection. Whether it’s the intrinsic bond between people and pets or the modern supply chain that inextricably links retailers to distributors and manufacturers, any interruption can upset the stability and balance. Last year, the coronavirus pandemic impacted our normally stable industry in numerous ways, ranging from disrupting the supply chain and changing daily retail operations to nearly eliminating contact between retailers and distributors. The need was clear. In order to keep the pet community thriving, World Pet Association (WPA) quickly stepped in with WPA365—an on-demand marketplace that enables pet retail and service professionals to access the newest products, stay on top of the latest trends, and access free and discounted business services.

www.petproductnews.com
#Wpa#Pet Industry#Wpa#Superzoo#Onebark#Store Locator#Product Data Catalog#Brand Stories#The World Pet Association
