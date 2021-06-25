2021 MAC Positional Previews: Buffalo Bulls offensive line
No offensive line has dominated college football over the past two seasons quite like the Buffalo Bulls. In 2019, Buffalo only allowed seven sacks in 13 games. In the Bulls’ final eight games, only one sack was yielded. Then, Buffalo replaced three of its five starters and the results managed to improve. In 2020, the Bulls led the FBS in the category by allowing just one sack during their 7-game season. Giving up two sacks in its last 15 games allowed quarterback Kyle Vantrease considerable time in the pocket, and thus, accelerated his development as a patient passer and Buffalo’s offense as a whole..www.hustlebelt.com