Five Ideal Teams For The 2021 Season Of ‘Hard Knocks’

Last year, it was around this time that the official announcement was made for HBO’s Hard Knocks featuring the Los Angeles teams, so we should be hearing about the 2021 participant any day now. Five teams—the Broncos, Cardinals, Cowboys, Giants, and Panthers—can all be forced to be on the show, but these are the five top teams that I most want to see on HBO later this summer. Please keep in mind that the last two teams in particular are unrealistic, but stranger things have happened when it comes to television.