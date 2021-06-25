Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Five Ideal Teams For The 2021 Season Of ‘Hard Knocks’

By David Chappine
wolfsports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, it was around this time that the official announcement was made for HBO’s Hard Knocks featuring the Los Angeles teams, so we should be hearing about the 2021 participant any day now. Five teams—the Broncos, Cardinals, Cowboys, Giants, and Panthers—can all be forced to be on the show, but these are the five top teams that I most want to see on HBO later this summer. Please keep in mind that the last two teams in particular are unrealistic, but stranger things have happened when it comes to television.

www.wolfsports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Shad Khan
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Knocks#Jaguars#American Football#Hbo#Cardinals#Cowboys#Giants#Panthers#Bucs#Titans#New England Patriots#Aaron Rodgers Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
NFLpff.com

Five NFL teams with an Achilles' heel that could derail their 2021 season

The 2021 NFL season is slowly creeping into view, and the opportunity for teams to add to their rosters and repair holes on the depth chart is coming to an end. Some teams, such as the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have rosters that appear stacked and absent of any real trouble spots, but other teams that expect to be contending have glaring weaknesses that could derail a Super Bowl charge.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No 'Hard Knocks' for the Jaguars in 2021

There was a relatively vocal fan movement to bring the newest season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” a documentary series covering an NFL team’s training camp and preseason, to Jacksonville. But it seems fans of the Jaguars will have to wait another season to see their team featured on the show.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that nailed Josh Allen's big campaign

Lost in the shuffle of Dak Prescott's season-ending injury last year was how well the quarterback was playing. In Prescott's four full games, he averaged 422.5 passing yards, which projected to nearly 7,000 yards over a 16-game season. He could have been last year's MVP, but instead will enter the 2021 Fantasy football rankings with questions regarding his ability to recapture that form. Prescott did throw at the Cowboys' OTAs and is on track to be ready for Week 1, but how should you approach him during your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep?
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Players Who Need a Fresh Start with a New Team

Sometimes all an NFL player needs is a fresh start. That's what 2019 New England Patriots first-round pick N'Keal Harry seems to want this summer (more on him in a bit). It's what a player like Haason Reddick will get this season after using free agency to jump from the Arizona Cardinals to the Carolina Panthers.
NFLUSA Today

Shannon Sharpe says Aaron Rodgers would make Broncos Super Bowl contenders

During an interview with Broncos Wire last week, former quarterback Jake Plummer suggested that quarterback Aaron Rodgers could make the Broncos Super Bowl contenders if he lands in Denver. Another former Bronco, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, agrees with Plummer’s take. “Absolutely,” Sharpe said when asked if Rodgers...
NFLthelines.com

Five NFL Offseason Moves That Shifted 2021 Super Bowl Odds Most

The 2021 offseason was filled with plenty of splash trades, signings and rumors with no shortage of headlines. However, the ones that got trending most don’t always translate to better Super Bowl futures. For example, the Cardinals signing J.J. Watt or the Chiefs landing Joe Thuney has not translated into...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson, Girlfriend Attend Wedding Together

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been very quiet ever since sexual misconduct allegations against him emerged in March. However, he was recently spotted at a wedding with his girlfriend Jilly Anais. Watson shared a video of him dancing with Anais and two other people at a wedding that took...
NFL247Sports

Three possible trade partners for N'Keal Harry

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry made headlines in the NFL on Tuesday when he, via his agent, requested a trade to a new franchise. After that news, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan has identified three teams that he sees a quality fit as a trade partner for Harry: the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons.
NFLPewter Report

2021 NFL EDGE Rankings: Who Is NFL’s Best Edge Rusher?

Over the next few weeks until the season, I’ll be ranking each position group around the NFL. I began with quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends. Now we turn to edge defenders. Who takes the top spot, Myles Garrett or T.J. Watt? Is Khalil Mack still elite? Could Nick Bosa be headed for stardom next? Who is the best edge rusher in the NFC South? Where do Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul rank across the league?
NFLtigernet.com

CBS Sports predicts Deshaun Watson's future

It has been fairly quiet on the Deshaun Watson legal front of late. Additionally, the NFL has reportedly not interviewed Watson yet. So what does the future hold for Watson as a player this season?. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora believes that Watson will end up on the Commissioner's Exempt...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLchatsports.com

The Arizona Cardinals are better off without Hard Knocks

If you haven’t heard by now, the Arizona Cardinals were bypassed for HBO’s Hard Knocks in favor of the ever middling Dallas Cowboys. And that’s a good thing. While the HBO program would have brought some additional eyes on the club, the Cardinals don’t need that distraction entering such a critical year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy