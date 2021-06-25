How Texas' freeze could spoil California's summer

Well, it's official. We've passed the point of it "getting hot" in Austin, and have plunged straight into the "ridiculously scorching" portion of the year. It's good to see that the sun is still as bright, burning, and gaseous as ever! 100-degree+ temperatures are a truly formidable thing to contend with, but it's an inevitability of living in Texas. Today, we're going to go over some uniquely Austin solutions for surviving these rising temps. The gist: keep it cool in as many ways as possible. Here's our take on How to Survive a Texas Summer, brought to you by our newest favorite hard teas & lemonades, Luck Springs.