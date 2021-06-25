Cancel
Iowa State

This Iowa county used to be named for a slave-holding former vice president. Now, it’s named after a Black academic

By CNN Wire
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA county in Iowa was named after a slave-holding vice president. Now, it’s named after the first Black woman to earn a PhD from the University of Iowa. The Board of Supervisors of Johnson County in Iowa, home to Iowa City and the state university, voted unanimously on Thursday to recognize Lulu Merle Johnson as the official eponym of the county, rather than Richard Mentor Johnson.

