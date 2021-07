Bina Bernard’s novel Keeping Secrets is the story of a Jewish family in Nazi occupied Poland during World War II. Hershel Stein sees how the political climate is changing so he obtains forged documents and moves his family from Krakow to Warsaw to start over as non-Jews. He is a physician and obtains a post in a clinic. His wife, Malka, gets a job as a live in housekeeper for a wealthy family. They place their younger daughter, Hannah, with a woman she calls Aunt Emma who raises her as a Christian child. Hershel takes his four year old daughter, Lena, to a Catholic orphanage run by nuns. He tells the Mother Superior that Lena’s mother had died and that he would return for her when he found the rest of her family.