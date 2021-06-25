Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Superstar Jason Derulo to perform at Mid-State Fair

By News Staff
Posted by 
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POM9E_0afM6e8d00

Tickets go on sale next Thursday

The California Mid-State Fair announced on Friday that worldwide superstar Jason Derulo has been confirmed to perform in concert on Sunday, August 1. The show will begin with a live DJ at 7:30 pm. Jason Derulo’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and will mark his first-ever appearance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $81.50 (General Admission seating) and $126.50 (Reserved seating) and will go on sale Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 10:00 am online only at www.MidStateFair.com. Tickets will be delivered electronically within 15 days of purchase.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible once they go on sale. In following state and county safety guidelines, the overall capacity for the show has been reduced and is expected to sell very quickly. The State of California strongly recommends that guests be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event, or wear a face covering.

With close to 50 million followers, Jason Derulo is currently among TikTok‘s top 20 superstars and the most popular active platinum-selling musician across the entire platform. “Take You Dancing” marks the latest in a seemingly infinite series of hit releases from Derulo, including such current favorites as Alok, Martin Jensen & Jason Derulo’s “Don’t Cry For Me“ and Jason Derulo x Puri x Jhorrmountain’s club classic, “Co o,” the latter featured in more than 14 million TikTok videos.

In addition, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love“ has proven a worldwide summer sensation, now boasting over 100 million global streams and counting. The track is currently ascending towards the top 20 at CHR/Pop radio outlets nationwide having already reached #1 in Ireland, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom – Derulo’s fifth #1 single in the UK. What’s more, “Savage Love” was recently joined by an official music video, now with over 22 million views via YouTube alone.

A true multi-platform powerhouse, Jason Derulo undoubtedly ranks among the top pop and urban artists of this or any era, with 11 RIAA platinum-certified singles, 12 billion combined global streams, close to 6.5 billion YouTube views, and worldwide singles sales well in excess of 190 million. The wildly talented singer, songwriter, dancer, and entertainer first drew acclaim through songwriting collaborations with such like-minded icons as Lil Wayne, Pitbull, Diddy, and Sean Kingston.

Derulo kicked off his remarkable solo career with 2009’s chart-topping, 5x platinum-certified “Whatcha Say” and never looked back, rolling out five acclaimed albums and an epic string of hugely successful hit single including “In My Head,” “Ridin’ Solo,” “Talk Dirty (Feat. 2 Chainz),” and “Want You To Want Me,” all of which received 4x platinum certification from the RIAA. Additional platinum and multi-platinum hits include the 3x platinum “Wiggle (Feat. Snoop Dogg),” the 2x platinum “Swalla (Feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign)” and “Trumpets,” and the platinum-certified “Don’t Wanna Go Home,” “It Girl,” “The Other Side,” and “Marry Me.”

As if all that weren’t enough, Derulo has been an in-demand featured artist, creating international hits with such diverse stars as Pitbull, Florida Georgia Line, Little Mix, Flo Rida, Gucci Mane, and Sof a Reyes.

Among his countless career accomplishments, Derulo is among social media’s biggest stars of any genre, currently boasting over 113 million fans and followers across all platforms. In addition to his prolific musical output, Derulo has made countless TV appearances, including live performances and guest roles on such popular competition series as Dancing With The Stars and So You Think You Can Dance.

What’s more, Derulo has also embarked on what is proving a very successful acting career, with highlights including TV’s Empire and Lethal Weapon as well as last year’s big-screen adaptation of Cats. Derulo will next be seen starring as soul legend Ron Isley in the upcoming biographical film, Spinning Gold.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 – August 1 and this year its celebrating its 75th Anniversary.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
147
Followers
383
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Kingston
Person
Flo Rida
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Jason Derulo
Person
Gucci Mane
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Pitbull
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Fair#Superstars#Biographical Film#S Club#Tiktok#Chr Pop#Riaa#Nicki Minaj Ty Dolla#Florida Georgia Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

TikTok Is Seriously Impressed With Jason Derulo For Making This Indian Treat

Ever since quarantine when even the biggest stars were staying home and making their own meals, celebrities have been taking to TikTok to show the world how they whip up some of their favorite meals and snacks. Now, social media users can't get enough of their favorite famous people getting crafty in the kitchen. According to Capital FM, we've watched Lizzo make stuffed peppers, Kylie Jenner make lemon cake, and Bebe Rexha make banana bread, to name a few.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Hotwire and Jason Derulo launch nationwide search for the best travel transformation

SAN FRANCISCO - It’s official! Hotels are back, and Hotwire is on a mission to take 2021 revenge-travel to new heights (literally) and level up #hotelgoals beyond Americans' wildest means and dreams. Today, as part of a new campaign, the online travel app launched a TikTok challenge in search of one upgrade-ready traveler to receive a trip worth up to $50,000 complete with private jet service. To kick off the challenge, the travel experts are calling in the big guns – teaming up with TikTok legend, musician and upgrade aficionado, Jason Derulo to help launch and judge the contest.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Travel + Leisure

Jason Derulo's New TikTok Challenge Could Win You a Five-star Vacation Worth $50,000

From the olden days of the ice bucket challenge to whatever is today's latest dance craze, social media has long been a place for people to take on "challenges" all in the name of 15 minutes (or seconds) of internet fame. Beyond a potentially viral video and lots of likes, there usually isn't a prize that comes along with these trends. Hotwire and Jason Derulo are teaming up to change that.
Celebritieslincolnnewsnow.com

Jason Derulo: My girlfriend is an incredible mother

Jason Derulo thinks his girlfriend Jena Frumes is an “incredible” mother. The 31-year-old singer and his girlfriend welcomed a son named Jason King on May 8, and while the musician is struggling with the early mornings that newborn babies often bring, Jena has been “the ringleader” in their household. He...
MusicTODAY.com

Tesher and Jason Derulo talk about their hit ‘Jalebi Baby’

Only one day left! Score up to 65% off Steals & Deals' summer blowout essentials. Rapper Tesher and singer Jason Derulo have taken over TikTok with their hit “Jalebi Baby.” As the Citi Music Series continues on TODAY, they join the show to talk about their collaboration. A jalebi is a South Asian dessert, Tesher explains, “and I love it so much I made a song about it.”
Musicenergy941.com

Jason Derulo Named His Son After Himself

Jason Derulo loves his newborn son much that he named him after him himself. His son, Jason King, was born on May 8 and he already has his son dressing like him and showing him his love of music. In a recent interview, Derulo said, “He seems to really adore...
Minnesota StatePosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Amazing Female Country Artist Will be Performing at the Minnesota State Fair

How much do we love Maren Morris? and I love it. Maren Morris has just been announced as one of our Minnesota State Fair Performers for 2021. Maren will be performing at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday, August 27th. Showtime is 7:30 pm, with her special guest yet to be announced. All tickets for the show are reserved seating and are at varying prices from $65, $55, and $40 per ticket.
MusicSan Luis Obispo Tribune

Poison frontman Bret Michaels to rock Mid-State Fair

Break out the bandannas and cowboy hats. Rock legend Bret Michaels will perform on the opening day of the California Mid-State Fair. The Poison frontman, whose hits include “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Nothin’ But a Good Time,” will rock the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Wednesday, July 21, with his Nothin’ But a Good Vibe summer concert Wednesday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m., a fair news release said.
Iroquois County, ILNewsbug.info

Jason Pritchett to perform at Iroquois County Fair

Country music artist, Jason Pritchett, will headline this year’s Iroquois County Fair when he performs live at 8 p.m. July 17 on the Infield Stage, according to information from the fair committee. According to the news release, Pritchett is a real cowboy from Independence Missouri, just outside of Kansas City....
MusicBillboard

Songwriter J.R. Rotem's Catalog Acquired by Swiss Investment Entity MusicBird AG

The hitmaker has penned songs for artists including Sean Kingston, Jason Derulo, Leona Lewis and Iyaz. On Thursday (July 8), Switzerland-based investment entity MusicBird AG announced the acquisition of songwriter Jonathan “J.R.” Rotem’s catalog. Best known for penning a laundry list of radio hits from the 2000s and early 2010s, Rotem is the hitmaker behind songs like “Beautiful Girls” by Sean Kingston; “Whatcha Say” and “In My Head” by Jason Derulo; “Better In Time” by Leona Lewis; and “Replay” and “Solo” by Iyaz.
Worldgetindianews.com

Tiktok Star Caitlyn Cause Of Death: Australian TikTok star Caitlyn dies at 19, Last & Final Video Explained

A Tik Tok star whose name is Caitlyn Loane has died at the young age of 19. He was an emerging who was getting lots of attention from the public. Her Tik Tok videos were hugely viral on the platform. She spent most of her time on the platform making videos. She had a huge base who adore her so much. Today, this is the saddest news on social media. She had a massive fan following on her social media handles. He was the most inspired and courageous woman. Her death is a big loss to his family. Her fans are in grief after knowing about her sudden death.
Union County, SDleadercourier-times.com

Wild Card Band to perform at fair

The Union County Fair will feature the Wild Card Band in concert Thursday, Aug. 5. The show starts at 7 p.m. The band features local musicians and will entertain the crowd at the fair. Plan to attend the concert and enjoy the music by Wild Card. We hope to see...
MusicWHEC TV-10

Nelly to perform at New York State Fair’s Chevrolet Music Festival

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Double Diamond-selling rap star Nelly will perform at The Great New York State Fair’s Chevrolet Music Festival. He’ll perform some of his hits, which include “Hot In Herre” and “Shake Ya Tailfeather” as well as his newest chart-topper, “Lil Bit”. The show will be at Chevy...
Celebritieskisswtlz.com

Beyoncé Celebrates Her Twins 4th Birthday

Beyoncé celebrated her twins’ birthday on Sunday, June 13th. Rumi and Sir Carter turned 4-years-old and their superstar mother shared her excitement on her website writing, “What’s better than 1 gift… 2, Happy birthday Rumi & Sir.”. The twins’ father, JAY-Z, recently told The Sunday Times what he thinks is...
MusicTMZ.com

Doja Cat's Album Release Party Brings 'Planet Her' to Hollywood

Doja Cat brought her world to Hollywood ... with a lavish bash to celebrate her new music. The rapper threw a star-studded party Thursday night to mark the release of her album, "Planet Her" ... and some of the biggest names in the biz were there, looking just as out of this world as the party itself.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...

Comments / 0

Community Policy