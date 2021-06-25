Atascadero resident brings home silver medal from leading industry event

Tiffany Domingos

Tiffany Domingos wins award at auto glass repair competition

–Tiffany Domingos, an automotive glass repair and replacement technician with JJB Auto Glass in Atascadero, won the silver medal in the Delta Kits Windshield Repair competition, during Auto Glass Week, held June 7-9 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. Domingos was one of four finalists in the competition and received the $250 prize award.

This was Domingos’ second time competing.

“It’s like a big family when you get here,” said Domingos of the atmosphere and camaraderie among the contestants at the event. “I’ll be back next year to shoot for first place.”

The highly competitive, three-day event includes a series of heats leading into the final competition. Each competitor repaired a complex break on a car’s front windshield in accordance with the industry’s Repair of Laminated Automotive Glass Standard, or ROLAGS.

Like most competitors, Domingos is an Auto Glass Safety Council certified technician and a National Windshield Repair Division certified technician. She lives in Atascadero.

For more information, visit www.autoglassweek.com.