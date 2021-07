Since the earliest humans painted stories on cave walls, languages that transcend the written word have brought people together. Cartography, the science of creating maps, is one of those languages. As the visual language of geography, maps reveal to us just how interrelated everything is in the world and how interrelated we are to each other—something we understand all the more in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Geography integrates disciplines like sociology, biology, economics and even psychology by uniting them within the context of location.