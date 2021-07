Your attic can serve many different roles in your home. Families often place boxes of old clothing, books and holiday decorations in the attic and rarely go up there. But, in some cases, an attic can be so much more than just storage space. If you need additional living space, converting your attic space might be the solution, but there are potential problems to consider. Explore the pros and cons of converting your attic space before taking on your next home renovation project.