Fat Ox’s Chef Rochelle Daniel to Open New Restaurant in Flagstaff This Summer
I love Flagstaff. Love the weather, love NAU, love the funky stores and, most of all, love the growing food scene. Obviously, executive chef/partner Rochelle Daniel of Fat Ox in Scottsdale sees the potential there, too. She's opening a Modern American restaurant called Atria in downtown Flag late this summer (August, if we're lucky), moving into the intimate, airy space that most recently housed La Vetta Ristorante Italiano.