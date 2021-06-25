How To Improve Your Golfing Skills By Getting The Right Gear

This summer marks the third session of the golf camp at Bonnie View Golf Course in Eaton Rapids. Children from ages eight to eighteen are encouraged to join this opportunity to begin or improve their golf game. The two-day camp is scheduled for July 21 and 22 and runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day. The participants will receive instruction, lunch both days, a camp t-shirt, holes of golf, prizes, and more. “Golf can teach the power of positive thinking, to think positive and to have fun,” said Hank Durussel at Bonnie View. “They can take what they learn through the game and apply it to real life,” he added. The camp will cover the swing, mid-range golf, the short game, chipping, putting, the rules, golf etiquette, and more. The instructor is Jacob Leyrer, director of golf and the head men’s golf coach at Spring Arbor University. He was recently selected as the 2020-2021 Coach of the Year at Spring Arbor. The students will be split into smaller teams and will work with a variety of assistants so that they can all get individual instruction. The last session, held in 2019, had approximately 35 young golfers in attendance. The deadline for sign up is July 19. Having your own clubs is helpful but not required, Durussel said. For more information and a registration form visit bonnieview.com or stop by the clubhouse. “They like to come back to show their mom and dad what they have learned,” Durussell said. “And the more they play, the more they will continually improve.” Bonnie View has been around for many years, owner Russell Thorn said. Thorn owns the golf course along with his partners Doug Reaves and Clay Carstensen. The three also own R&D Landscape located right next door to Bonnie View. With Chisholm Hills and Branson Bay Golf courses both permanently closed, business at Bonnie View has greatly increased, Durussel stated. He encourages everyone to call in advance to set a tee time due to the increase in business. Tee times can also be booked with them online at their website bonnieviewgolf.com. They are open seven days, but there are leagues at the course Tuesday through Friday afternoons and a senior league on Tuesday mornings. Bonnie View is nine holes. They would love to expand it, Durussel said, but they are land-locked by neighboring farms. He’s often asked about a driving range at the course, which they do not have. Private adult golf lessons are also available with Jacob Leyrer. “We’re very much a family-oriented golf course,” Durussel added. “Have fun and play at your own pace. Bring the family out!” The Eaton Rapids Wrestling Club is hosting a tournament at Bonnie View on August 21 as a fundraiser. Bonnie View Golf Course is located at 194 South Michigan, Eaton Rapids, and can be reached by phone at 517-663-4363 or by email at info@bonnieviewgolf.com. Visit their website at bonnieviewgolf.com or on Facebook at #bonnieviewgolf.