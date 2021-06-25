Dr. Madina Estephan of Maison Estephan: “Take care of your primarily psychological needs”
I progressively put in place a new modus operandi: take the time as an open-ended parameter, keep the focus on process and daily tasks rather than on results, making things that matter here and now, rather be frustrated by the past or scared by the future. EXAMPLE: Especially the first few months when uncertainty was hitting the sky. I’ve just listed all cleaning tasks at home, and do it step by step, not caring about how many times it would take to clean windows or range my bookshelves, etc. Same with practical activities, no matter how many consultations or projects, just do what I am able to do without pushing myself to exhaustion.thriveglobal.com