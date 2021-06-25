Cancel
Mental Health

Dr. Madina Estephan of Maison Estephan: “Take care of your primarily psychological needs”

By Phil La Duke
Thrive Global
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI progressively put in place a new modus operandi: take the time as an open-ended parameter, keep the focus on process and daily tasks rather than on results, making things that matter here and now, rather be frustrated by the past or scared by the future. EXAMPLE: Especially the first few months when uncertainty was hitting the sky. I’ve just listed all cleaning tasks at home, and do it step by step, not caring about how many times it would take to clean windows or range my bookshelves, etc. Same with practical activities, no matter how many consultations or projects, just do what I am able to do without pushing myself to exhaustion.

News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
Related
Mental HealthThrive Global

How to Take Care of Your Mental Health During the Pandemic? – Useful Guidelines by Vic Di Criscio

No one anticipated the pandemic outbreak in 2020! It has completely changed the way we live, work and co-exist. Our daily lifestyle has undergone a massive change. Today, we are accepting the “new normal,” not knowing whether the earlier ways of existing will be back or not. We don’t know how and when the virus curve will flatten down. Even though the global vaccination drive is doing well, we still hear updates about virus mutation and virus waves. All these plagues the mind with excess fear and tension.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

2 Personality Traits That Indicate High IQ

The personality traits that suggest you have higher intelligence. The personality traits of being open to experience and having stable emotions both indicate a higher IQ, research finds. People who are open to experience are more interested in things that are complex, new and unconventional. Emotional stability is linked to...
Religionpowerofpositivity.com

Research Shows How Faith Helps Regulate Emotions

In our increasingly chaotic, stressful world, many people look for ways to help regulate emotions and restore peace. A new study found that people who believe in some type of faith use similar emotion-regulation strategies as psychologists. The research showed that religious people try to think about hardship in a positive light, known as “cognitive reappraisal” in psychology. They also have higher confidence when faced with struggles, called “coping self-efficacy” to psychologists.
HealthL'Observateur

How to take care of your brain

It’s an exciting time in Alzheimer’s research. The approval of the first treatment to address the underlying biology of Alzheimer’s disease earlier this month marked a new phase in the fight to end Alzheimer’s. While there is not yet a cure for Alzheimer’s, there are things you can do to...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

6 Ways to Cope With Loneliness

Loneliness is common and part of the human experience, and many singles struggle with it. Loneliness becomes more manageable when approached with self-compassion. Strategies that involve cultivating connections, practicing gratitude, and seeking out joy can help mitigate loneliness. Single? Lonely? That is 100 percent normal and 100 percent OK. But...
Mental HealthThrive Global

The Solution to Post-pandemic Burnout?

When people discover that I’m a mindfulness coach, they tell me stuff. Friends, family, clients, and the barista at my favorite coffee shop have mentioned how overwhelmed they are feeling right now. After a year and a half of pandemic, fear, isolation, and disruption, who wouldn’t be burned out and seeking release?
TennisPosted by
POPSUGAR

Naomi Osaka Explains the Importance of Taking Care of Your Mental Health in a Powerful Essay

In May, Naomi Osaka announced that she was withdrawing from the French Open after she was fined $15,000 for skipping a press conference following her first-round win in the tournament. In June, she withdrew from Wimbledon, and her team released a statement that she was "taking some personal time with friends and family." On July 8, Osaka opened up about her decision to take care of her mental health in a personal essay for Time magazine.
gabb.org

How Understanding Psychology Can Benefit Your Deals

We work closely with our clients to preserve the integrity of deals so that they have the best chance of a successful closing. An often-overlooked aspect of the process is understanding and embracing human psychology. In this article, we will explore some of the most common ways that psychology comes into play.
YogaThrive Global

Dr. Marcuetta Sims of the Worth, Wisdom, and Wellness Center: “Heal Your Wounds”

Heal Your Wounds. Now with all of this being said, the reality is that perfectionism can have damaging effects on mental health or the capacity to “just do it.” The ability to do any of these four things can be impaired because of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress and a host of other mental health challenges. So if you’ve been trying all these things and they still don’t seem to be giving you the results you desire, it may be helpful to seek out professional support. You may have childhood, emotional wounds that require professional expertise to help you overcome.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Mental Health for Men and Women and Technology

In the fight to stay healthy, technology can give us an edge in our personal and professional lives. We can use our digital devices to improve our diets, track our fitness efforts, or help us with medication compliance. And that’s on top of all the other wonderful technological advancements that...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Prevent Overwork and Burnout

Overwork and burnout contributed to more than 745,000 deaths in a year, according to a recent study by the World Health Organization. Over 60 percent employees suffer from workplace stress, costing $190 billion annually in healthcare costs. Employers can prevent burnout by providing wellness programming, incorporating mindfulness in the workplace,...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Finding Greater Mental Clarity… The Busy Woman’s Way

I used to wonder about this myself. Then I looked at all the amazing benefits that come with mental clarity. For example:. Yes, I did say that mental clarity gives you more energy!. How does it do that?. It allows you to become more aware of:. Who you are. Why...
Mental Healthneworleanssun.com

Mental, physical wellbeing get impacted by continuou sleep

Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): It only takes three consecutive nights of sleep loss to cause your mental and physical well-being to greatly deteriorate, as per the findings of a recent study. A new study published in Annals of Behavioral Medicine looked at the consequences of sleeping fewer than six...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Fuel yourself with positivity…

Every day is the not the same, the day differs, our thought differs, our mindset, our work, our emotion are not same as the previous days. When stress, obstacles, criticism…pulling you back just have a pause and start again. Fill your mind with positivity. Nothing will comes overnight, nothing will change over night. The only thing we can do is never give up. Don’t let your struggles to stop you. I often remember the words the best is yet to come..
Relationship AdviceIonia Sentinel-Standard

Employment Expertise: Coping with workplace stress

Everyone experiences some amount of stress in the workplace. According to the American Institute of Stress, 83% of workers in the United States reported dealing with workplace stress. While stress is unavoidable and sometimes even helpful, chronic stress can harm your health and work performance. Fortunately, there are coping strategies...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Supporting Your Staff’s Mental Health is Essential

You may have noticed over the last year Managers/Team Leaders/Directors/Owners had to adapt to COVID-19 to keep their businesses, livelihoods and employees working this inevitably led to a hybrid working between home and the office. This may lead to Directors and their colleagues being nervous, some are suffering from anxiety and other conditions due to being separated from family, colleagues and friends, this means it is now more important than ever to manage people’s mental health. By focusing on a healthy mindset is better for your colleagues and it will inevitably improve companies’ efficiency. This can be seen in the Book written by Dale Carnegie How To Win Friends and Influence People. In Mr. Carnegie’s writings, he makes the compelling argument that a happy workforce that is led by an outgoing and happy Manager and Directors, with the correct mindset and positivity will lead to a more efficient workforce. It’s important to add that Dale Carnegie advocates that by simply smiling and being cheerful genuinely and humanly that the productivity of the workforce will naturally increase, in turn, this will spread to the whole organisation.
Healthpowerofpositivity.com

4 Effective Ways Never to Feel Overwhelmed Ever Again

Have you ever had so much going on that you wound up nearly completely shutting down altogether? Being overwhelmed like this can be not very comforting. If that feeling lingers, it can affect your everyday tasks and life in unwanted ways. How can you fight these feelings and reclaim your natural power and capability? Here are four practical ways never to feel overwhelmed again.

