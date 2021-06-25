Jonny Lee Miller Joining ‘The Crown’ Cast as Prime Minister John Major
The Crown Season 5 just cast a ’90s icon as one of the decade’s most influential British leaders. Jonny Lee Miller will play Prime Minister John Major in The Crown. John Major followed Margaret Thatcher as leader of the Conservative Party and was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1990 to 1997. Miller will join the likes of Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, and Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown Season 5 on Netflix.decider.com