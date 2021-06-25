Jared Padalecki Slams Backstabbing Jensen Ackles For Not Including Him In His ‘Supernatural’ Spinoff
As all brothers do from time to time, the Winchester boys of Supernatural are currently feuding. After yesterday’s announcement of a Supernatural spin-off based on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents, Jared Padalecki has announced he had no idea about the project. Jensen Ackles, who plays Dean in The CW series, is set to spearhead The Winchesters, with Padalecki having no involvement with the project at the moment.decider.com