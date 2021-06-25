Cancel
TV Series

Jared Padalecki Slams Backstabbing Jensen Ackles For Not Including Him In His ‘Supernatural’ Spinoff

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs all brothers do from time to time, the Winchester boys of Supernatural are currently feuding. After yesterday’s announcement of a Supernatural spin-off based on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents, Jared Padalecki has announced he had no idea about the project. Jensen Ackles, who plays Dean in The CW series, is set to spearhead The Winchesters, with Padalecki having no involvement with the project at the moment.

